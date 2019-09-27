Schoolgirl sets self afire, dies; man battling for life

agra

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:39 IST

A schoolgirl and a 22-year-old man set themselves afire in their respective homes in a Mathura village on Friday, the police said. While the girl died on the spot, the man was battling for life in hospital, the police said.

Villagers said the girl (a class 9 student) and the man knew each other and ‘probably loved each other’ despite being from different castes.

Senior superintendent of police, Mathura, Shalab Mathur said, “The incident took place in a village under the Goverdhan police station limits of Mathura when a minor girl and a man living in the same locality burnt themselves in their respective houses on Friday. The girl died due to burn injuries while the man is under treatment. No suicide note has been traced yet. Investigation is on.”

The girl’s family members took her body for cremation on Friday evening, but the police intervened and sent it for a post-mortem.

Circle officer, Goverdhan (Mathura), Varun Kumar Singh reached the village to record the statements of family members. Police are probing if there was any foul play.

