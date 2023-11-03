Poll strategy | The key strategists of all parties in Mizoram

Congress: For the past four decades, Congress in Mizoram had just one face, former chief minister Lalthanhawla, who reached the top position five times. But this time, the onus on reviving the grand old party’s fortunes has fallen on 77-year-old Lalsawta, a former minister who is now the Congress’s Mizoram unit president. In 2018, the Congress was ousted from power and won just five seats, coming third after MNF and ZPM. Though it’s not seen as a major force, the party is highlighting the ruling MNF’s links to BJP in a bid to woo voters. During a two-day visit to the state in October, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the MNF and ZPM of having ties with the BJP. Gandhi alleged that both MNF and ZPM were acting to further the interests of BJP and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mizoram. He stated that while MNF (which is part of NDA at the Centre) is directly linked to the BJP, ZPM has already mentioned that they will work with the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party: Mizoram is the only state in the northeast where the BJP is not leading the government or part of the ruling coalition. Unlike the regional parties MNF and ZPM, most of the saffron party’s key decisions are taken either from Delhi or by key leaders from the Northeast like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener for BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance, and union minister Kiren Rijiju, a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, who is the party’s in-charge for Mizoram. The party’s state unit chief Vanlalhmuaka also plays a part in deciding candidates. In 2018, BJP had contested 39 of the total 40 seats in Mizoram and managed to win just one seat and bagged just 8% of the total votes. This time the party has fielded candidates in 23 seats and is aiming to be part of the next government. For that, the saffron party has promised a scheme called LOTUS (Livelihood Opportunity Transformation and Upliftment Scheme), which will replace the ruling Mizo National Front’s (MNF) Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP). In a bid to woo women voters, the party has promised to reserve 33% of all government jobs for women, cumulative financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh to every girl child, free education to all female students “from KG to PG” and provide free scooters to meritorious girl students of Class XII. According to party sources, the party’s aim is to win at least three seats with the hope that it can be part of a coalition headed by either MNF or ZPM.

ZPM, which was formed by the coming together of six smaller outfits, has been able to expand its base all over the state and attract leaders from other parties. It decided on its list of candidates in April — a good six months ahead of the declaration of polls. This has helped ZPM reach out to voters in all 40 seats. The party hopes to oust CM Zoramthanga over the issues of corruption in handing out government contracts and the lack of development in the state. As with MNF, it too is banking on Mizo nationalism. However, it has also targeted MNF for its association with the BJP as part of the NDA government in the Centre, blaming the saffron party for the ethnic strife in Manipur.

Five years ago, the ZPM surprised many by winning eight seats in the 40-member assembly, the second highest after MNF. The party was formed in 2017 and pushed Congress to the third spot. This time around it is a serious contender and the ruling MNF acknowledges that its main fight is with the ZPM. The party’s 73-year president Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer turned politician, and 65-year-old Sapdanga, the owner of Vanglaini, the state’s most circulated newspaper and cable TV network Zonet, are the two key leaders and strategists. The ZPM also has an executive body called Val Upa Council which takes key decisions on appointments of office bearers and other important affairs.

Though MNF is part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, Zoramthanga’s party doesn’t have any tie-up with the BJP in Mizoram. The CM and his party believe focusing instead on Mizo nationalism will help it retain power for another term.

The 79-year-old refused to push out the refugees as directed by the Centre and also refused to take their biometrics. Recently, he stated in an interview that he won’t share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the latter visits to campaign in the state. The CM has been vocal in stating his different views on the handling of the Manipur crisis by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in Manipur and the Centre. Mizos share ethnic and social ties with the Chins of Myanmar and Kuki-Zos of Manipur and at present, over 46,000 of them are taking shelter in Mizoram.

Five years ago, the party was able to gain a majority by targeting the Congress, the only other party which has been in power since the state’s formation in 1987. They’re banking on two recent events — the military coup in Myanmar and the influx of Chin refugees to the state, and the ethnic unrest in Manipur that led Kukis to flee to Mizoram — to project Zoramthanga as the protector of Mizo nationalism and identity to overcome anti-incumbency.

The Mizo National Front, which returned to power in 2018 after ousting the Congress, has always been a key player in the state’s politics. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who has headed the party since 1990, has been the central figure around whom the party has stayed relevant. The former rebel-turned-politician has held the top post thrice and is aiming to retain it for another term when the state goes to poll on November 7.

Zoram Peoples Movement

