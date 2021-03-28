Time for administrative reforms to shake the babus out of stupor

Twenty years after the recommendation of Kargil Review Committee on higher defence management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) during his August 15, 2019 Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. The decision was not so simple as many within the defence establishment were opposed to concentrate military decision-making in one person. Yet, PM Modi followed the letter and spirit of the 1999 Kargil Committee and made General Bipin Rawat as the first CDS for three years on January 1, 2020. He was also made Secretary of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and tasked with military reforms through transparent need-based hardware acquisition and creation of theatre commands for better synergy among land, air and sea-based forces. The idea was to cut through bureaucratic red-tape and speed up decision-making in defence ministry, where wars are fought on files rather than on the field. It was for this very reason that former defence minister George Fernandes decided to send two errant babus to Siachen battlefield towards the end of 20th century for blocking much needed military purchases.

While PM Modi has tried and sometimes succeeded in cutting through bureaucratic chaff, the fact is that the Indian babudom continues to be process rather than product driven. It behaves as a permanent opposition in residence determined to tire out the politicians, who get a five-year tenure as against minimum 30-year tenure for a civil services officer. Nothing makes this point starker than the fact that it took more than one year for department of personnel and training to allot permanent official staff to the department of military affairs with military officers functioning as officiating additional and joint secretaries in the interregnum. All this happened at a time when India nearly came to war with China over its aggression in East Ladakh.

Although there are many horror stories to share about Indian bureaucracy, which include both the scientific and professional community, mere berating of the babus for delays by roadways and infrastructure minister Nitin Gadkari orrRailways minister Piyush Goyal will not help as mandarins will not give up their power to say no on the file. The slow progress in infra development at Pragati Maidan complex or in the run-up to the prestigious G-20 summit in 2023 is quite evident to the city-state residents.

As the government prepares for yet another Civil Services Day on April 21, 2021, time has come for PM Modi to announce the third administrative reforms commission to institute cutting edge reforms in the Indian bureaucracy to ensure timely delivery and implementation. The bureaucracy must shed its British imperial past as officers sometime function as part of an occupying power without any awareness of the position on ground. The chasm between the common man and the bureaucracy despite having a 24X7 Prime Minister has not reduced as the babus are more interested in keeping the file perfect. While a permanent structured civil service cadre may have advantage of order and continuity, the babus in this age of artificial intelligence and multi-formatted information generally have inadequate domain knowledge of the areas of work, lack infusion of fresh blood and ideas to guide them in their emerging roles and have inadequate communication or communication with the Indian youth. This can also be said about their supervisors or cabinet ministers, who may lack in sectoral knowledge for better oversight and accountability.

Time has come for the Modi government to separate the wheat from chaff by incentivising deserving senior officials through an alternative fast-track career progression channel, which in turn will also lower the age profile of the top officials. The government should also consider promotions to higher levels i.e. additional secretary or secretary level from a pool of four to five batches together not on year-by-year basis as is done now as this will provide better choices. Perhaps appointments at additional secretary or secretary level could be offered on contract basis for five to ten years with compensation for pre-mature separation or termination on each side. This will ensure accountability in terms of delivery on ground.

While the government has inducted officers through lateral entry at joint secretary levels or below, this should be encouraged at additional secretary or secretary level as a laggard top official will ensure that the lateral entrant has no work. India should have a new result oriented bureaucracy when the nation celebrates 75th year of Independence next year as the present architecture needs to be torn down and rebuilt. Time for tinkering is over.