Caught cheating in exam, teenage student commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

A Class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a tank in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district after he was caught cheating in an examination on Wednesday.

Police said G Bhanuprakash (15), a student of the government high school in Talapula, was writing his pre-finals social sciences test in the run-up to the final examinations in March when the invigilator noticed him copying from slips of paper in his possession.

The teacher, identified as Mohan Reddy, reprimanded Bhanuprakash but allowed to him to continue writing the examination.

Later that evening, when the student did not return to his residence at Jangampalli village, his parents – GM Krishnaiah and Renuka – made enquiries with classmates and school staffers. In the search that followed, police found his footwear beside a local tank. They then fished out his body with the help of the Pileru fire brigade.

“It seems like the boy felt humiliated over being reprimanded in front of other students, and feared that the teachers would inform his parents that he was cheating in the examination,” Pileru mandal education officer M Dayanand Reddy said, adding that teenage students should be dealt with in a sensitive manner.

Piler police have registered a case of suicide.