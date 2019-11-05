e-paper
In Andhra govt’s latest name change, Kalam’s name replaced with YSR’s

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move has received criticism from Opposition parties.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
YS Jagan Mohan-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday redesignated the ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘YSR Vidya Puraskars’.
YS Jagan Mohan-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday redesignated the ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘YSR Vidya Puraskars’.(PTI Photo)
         

In yet another name change, the YS Jagan Mohan-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday redesignated the ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘YSR Vidya Puraskars’, inviting criticism from Opposition parties.

The awards were renamed after former chief minister and Jagan Mohan’s father or YSR who died in a plane crash in 2009. Since coming to power, the Jagan Mohan government has changed names of several schemes. ‘NTR bharosa’ was renamed ‘YSR pension kanuka’, ‘Anna canteens’ were renamed ‘Rajanna canteens’ and midday meal scheme is now called ‘YSR akshaya patra’.

“The government has ordered to re-designate the ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘YSR Vidya Puraskars’ from 2019 onwards for distribution on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as National Education Day on November 11, 2019,” read an order tweeted by news agency ANI.

The award is given to meritorious students in SSC. Earlier, the government used to select these students from all over the state, but now the government has changed the guidelines and the awards will be given only to government school students. Further, the awards will be given at the district level.

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party was quick to criticize the move with its chief Chandrababu Naidu tweeting, “Dr Kalam has accomplished much for the nationwith his inspiring life. @ysjagan’s govt changing ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar’ to ‘YSR Vidya Puraskar’ is a shocking method of self-aggrandisement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man.”BJP leader Lanka Dinakar also condemned the government’s move of changing the name and accused it of suppressing the name of ‘real heroes’ with that of ‘kin in the dynasty politics’, reports ANI.

“This award is felicitated to the 10th standard students for their outstanding performance, on the occasion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary. Unfortunately, the name of this award has changed. This shows utmost arrogance in the decision taken by the state government by disrespecting the great scientist and former president of our nation by replacing his name with the name of former CM and father of current CM YS Rajashekar Reddy,” said Dinakar, according to ANI

