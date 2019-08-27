India’s richest temple accused of losing Lord’s ornaments worth Rs 7.36 lakh and keeping it a secret

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:26 IST

Ornaments worth Rs 7.36 lakh were said to be missing from the “bokkasam” (treasury) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which manages the country’s richest temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

The issue came to light on Tuesday when Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit secretary Bhanu Prakash Reddy made the allegations in a press conference at Tirupati. The missing ornaments include a silver crown weighing five kilograms, two gold chains and two rings, said Reddy.

Reddy alleged that the missing of ornaments had come to the notice of the Tirumala authorities in May 2018 itself, but they had kept it a secret. The officials were trying to hush up the theft of the ornaments in the temple, he said.

“The authorities, who conducted an inquiry, held assistant executive officer in-charge of treasury M Sreenivasulu responsible, and have since been recovering the cost of the missing ornaments from his salary in monthly instalments,” he said, adding that an amount of Rs 28,000 was being deducted from the official’s salary every month.

He demanded that the temple authorities release a white paper on the missing ornaments and the steps initiated to trace them. “Instead of making efforts to trace the missing ornaments, which are the property of Lord Venkateshwara, the TTD authorities chose to close the matter by recovering money from the official,” the BJP leader said.

He threatened to stage a protest in front of the Devasthanam administrative building on Wednesday if the officials fail to take appropriate action.

Efforts to contact TTD official spokesman T Ravi proved futile, as his phone was switched off.

