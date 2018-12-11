American artist Paul Booth applauds India’s respect for tattoo

American tattoo artist Paul Booth is a legend in the tattoo industry. Reason being he has inked the likes of WWE?star The Undertaker, and members of music bands Slayer, Slipknot, Pantera, and Lamb of God. So, when Booth was recently in the Capital for the Heartwork Tattoo Festival, we didn’t miss the chance to hang out with him. He was delighted to be in India, and inking people here.

Though “getting away from the US isn’t as easy” for Booth now as it was about a decade ago, now that he was here, he expressed a desire to explore and experience the unconventional Delhi. “I do not enjoy popular spots, and like to discover the real side of the city. So, I prefer seeing old areas and get to know the culture better. I will make sure I spend a week exploring Delhi better,” he said.

He even praised how the “organisers put this (festival) beautifully”. “It shows how much the tattoo industry has evolved in India. I see so much respect and love for the art and the artists. Fans are also so polite and do not enter your personal space if they see you are busy,” he said.

And, all this, shows the growing interest for tattoos in?India. “Since my first time at the fest, which was at the debut edition in 2015, I’ve seen a lot of growth. I see a lot of new talent, and I see a growing community. One can say India has made its mark on the tattoo world, and there is only one way from here — forward,” he added.

Tattooing advice

“When it comes to getting a tattoo done, one needs to look for a good artist who is hygienic, and also knows what he’s doing. They need to review the work and see if he is the one for it. When you’re getting tattooed, give your artist the space to involve himself in the process, and let his style make your design better. [Also] Aftercare is equally important; so talk to your artist,” says Booth.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 12:36 IST