Artist Anjolie Ela Menon conferred the Kalidas Award for visual arts

Noted artist Anjolie Ela Menon, 78 on Saturday received here the National Kalidas Samman for visual arts from the Madhya Pradesh government.

The award was conferred in recognition of her insightful and sensitive portrayal of the identity and spirit of women through her meaningful paintings in a variety of media.

With her first solo exhibition being held in Delhi in 1958, Menon is counted among India’s most accomplished artists and is the recipient of numerous national and international awards including the Padma Shri. She recently received a doctorate from Rabindra Bharati University.

Artist A. Ramachandran was also conferred with the Kalidas Award on Saturday.

