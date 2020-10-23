e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction

Banksy's playful take on a famous Impressionist painting has sold at auction for 7.6 million pounds, the second-highest price ever paid for a work by the British street artist.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
London
“Show Me the Monet” sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday evening.
"Show Me the Monet" sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby's in London on Wednesday evening.
         

Banksy’s playful take on a famous Impressionist painting has sold at auction for 7.6 million pounds ($9.8 million), the second-highest price ever paid for a work by the British street artist.

“Show Me the Monet” sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday evening, surpassing its upper pre-sale estimate of 5 million pounds.

In the 2005 work, Banksy added abandoned shopping carts and an orange traffic cone to Claude Monet’s image of water lilies in his garden at Giverny.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art, said the work was one of the “strongest and most iconic” Banksy works to appear at auction.

Banksy, whose real name has never been officially confirmed, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.

Another Banksy work, “Devolved Parliament,” sold last year at Sotheby’s in London for 9.9 million pounds. Earlier this month, his graffiti-style piece “Forgive Us Our Trespassing” sold for $8.3 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
Covid-19 latest updates: India tally mounts to 7.76 mn, recoveries over 6.94 mn
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
