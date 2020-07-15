e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Coronavirus: Banksy’s latest graffiti in London’s Underground tube rail inspired by Covid-19

Coronavirus: Banksy’s latest graffiti in London’s Underground tube rail inspired by Covid-19

England based-street artist Banksy, known for his subversive art, graffiti, and dark humour, showcased his latest artwork on Tuesday, and, yet again, it is related to coronavirus, prompting people to wear masks.

art-and-culture Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:54 IST
Asian News International | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
London
An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London underground carriage, Britain, in this undated picture obtained from social media.
An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London underground carriage, Britain, in this undated picture obtained from social media. (INSTAGRAM/BANKSY via REUTERS)
         

The elusive guerrilla street artist's latest piece of art was shared on his Instagram handle where he was seen dressed as a cleaner, spraying graffiti on the London Underground.

The elusive guerrilla street artist’s latest piece of art was shared on his Instagram handle where he was seen dressed as a cleaner, spraying graffiti on the London Underground.

The graffiti was an effort to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks and using sanitiser when several countries across the globe are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banky captioned the post as, “If you don’t mask - you don’t get.”

 

In the shared video clip, the renowned artist painted ‘rats’. One rat is seen sneezing, while the other rat uses the mask as a parachute. Another rat is holding a bottle of sanitizer.

Towards the end of the clip, the music of the 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping’ by British rock band Chumbawamba is played in the background.

Banksy spray-painted, the opening lyrics of the song “I get lockdown, but I get up again” in the station and inside the train’s doors.

However, according to CNN, the artwork was short-lived as the authorities of Transport for London confirmed the graffiti had been removed.

The work was removed “some days ago” because it violated TfL’s “strict anti-graffiti policy,” CNN quoted a spokesperson for the transportation agency as saying in a statement.

Even though it was erased, the spokesperson said that TfL appreciated “the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings” and that it would like to “offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location.”

Banksy is best known for the satirical take of his art on social and political issues, be it racism or war. Banksy has created a lot of artwork on the subject of the coronavirus and the lockdown.

 

An artwork by the artist titled Game Changer was a tribute to healthcare workers. It shows a child playing with a doll of a nurse while his superhero toys of Batman and Spiderman are left untouched in the background.

 

In April, the renowned street artist posted a photo of his work-from-home life, writing how his wife hates it when he works from home. The artwork showed a messy bathroom, with everything lying around and painted rats running about the whole artwork.

