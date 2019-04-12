Game of Thrones Season 8: All the GOT merchandise you can own, For The Throne

All the hype the entire GOT fandom has been feeling is soon going to come to an end and while the excitement for the new season is palpable, there is a bit of sorrow because this is it. What began with Ned Stark’s signature line, “winter is coming”, changed to “winter is here” because it is, since the end of Season 7, when one of Daenerys’ dragons was turned into an important part of the Night’s King’s army. The North has been gearing up to ‘stay alive’ and on the other hand, is Cersei Lannister, doing what she does best to keep her position as the Queen of Westeros, plotting and planning her next move against her enemies. Did you know though, that Jon Snow is not really “Snow” or “Sand” and the three-eyed raven figured out that he is the true heir to the Iron Throne? It’s about time we found out - in 2 nights from now. As per the official Instagram handle of Game Of Thrones, we’re now 2 sleeps away from the premiere of the new and final season of this cultural phenomenon that began in 2011.

The good news with the end of the series, however, is that it’ll live on through all the brilliant campaigns etched in our minds along with the merchandise it’s inspired - from tees, shoes, board games, whiskey (it’s called White Walker whiskey), bobbleheads, posters, mugs, badges, phone covers and memorable memes, there’s plenty to remember the show by.

Here’s our list of the best five pieces of Game of Thrones merchandise one can own and add to the TV show memorabilia.

Adidas X Game of Thrones

adidas has reimagined the iconic houses and characters of Westeros in sneaker form. The collaboration with HBO (the producers) features a collection of six limited-edition Ultraboost, each designed to represent the characteristics, colours and details of the heroes and villains of the show.

The details on the shoe include house sigils on the tongue and motto on the heel tag. The adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost silhouettes fuse performance-oriented footwear technology with a striking and cultural visual aesthetic.

Monopoly Game of Thrones Edition

Monopoly: Game of Thrones incorporates features from the show such as gold dragons and silver stags for currency along with iconic properties and graphics within the game board. It also contains game tokens inspired by the house sigils and you can choose whom to represent as you begin playing the game and going around the seven kingdoms via this game board.

This edition also features an Iron Throne card holder that plays the iconic theme song throughout gameplay giving you a feeling that you could be one of the houses fighting #forthethrone. This game by Hasbro, however, is best played in a multi-player format. I tried this out with one other person, however, like the classic monopoly, this too, is best in a large group of friends or with the entire family choosing sides.

Game of Thrones collectables

E-commerce sites namely Amazon.in and Flipkart have been selling simple collectables like GOT music box, Hand of King pin (worn by Ned Stark, Tyrion Lannister, Tywin Lannister and in more recent seasons, Maester Qyburn), key chains representing various aspects of the show, phone covers, laptop skins, hip flasks, bobbleheads and a lot more. Just get online and bring them all home.

Beer, Whiskey, Oreos

Oreos: One of the notable campaigns this season is the series’ new partnership with Oreo, that’s released limited-edition cookies with the house sigil of the Targaryens, Starks, Lannisters, and the White Walkers. The video played in the same format as the opening sequence of the show with the Oreos forming castles and other factors which would remind one of the show.

Beer: Brewery Ommegang and HBO Licensing & Retail released their new co-fermentation beer with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices called For The Throne. It’s a limited edition beer so get it home and chug it down if you can soon.

Whiskey: Johnny Walker released the White Walker Whiskey last season but this time, Winter Is Here. Get your bottle or if you prefer going back to medieval times for the feel - an oak barrel full of this one.

Purchase your bottle of White Walker by Johnnie Walker to enjoy with @GameofThrones. Serve straight from the freezer. #WinterIsHere #JWWhiteWalker pic.twitter.com/ivycwdk6pA — Johnnie Walker (@johnniewalker_) April 7, 2019

Books

As an avid reader, this is the one thing that deserves a mention. The series have gone beyond the books written by George RR Martin, and the TV show has had its own identity since it began, but the books are where it all started. Get the hardbound collection to add to your bookshelf and you can revisit the story, how it all began, whenever you want. Maybe adding the DVD collection may not be that bad an idea eventually too.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 21:27 IST