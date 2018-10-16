Today in New Delhi, India
Google pays homage to musician Lachhu Maharaj on 74th birthday

The tabla maestro was even nominated for a Padma Shri. However, he refused to accept the accolade.

art and culture Updated: Oct 16, 2018 08:38 IST
Google on Tuesday honoured noted tabla maestro Lachhu Maharaj on his 74th birth anniversary by dedicating a doodle to the musician.

Born in Varanasi on October 16, 1944 as Lakshmi Narayan Singh, Lachhu Maharaj was known for his proficiency in playing the tabla as part of the Benaras Gharana- one of the six most common styles of playing the tabla, which was developed nearly 200 years ago.

Apart from his performances, he also featured in a plethora of films.

The tabla maestro was even nominated for a Padma Shri. However, he refused to accept the award for he considered the accolade of his audience enough an honour.

Lacchu Maharaj passed away in July 2016 in Varanasi at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

