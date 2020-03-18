e-paper
Here’s how Massimo Bottura and other chefs are taking virtual cooking classes during times of self-quarantine

Massimo Bottura, one of the most famous culinary figures in the world, has taken to Instagram to teach his 1.1 million followers, and others, how to cook till things take a turn for the better.

art-and-culture Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Here's how Massimo Bottura and other chefs are taking virtual cooking classes during times of self-quarantine.
Here’s how Massimo Bottura and other chefs are taking virtual cooking classes during times of self-quarantine.(Masterclass/YouTube)
         

It seems that the coronavirus crisis maybe teaching us something new, say for instance, culinary skills from a renowned chef.

Turns out that Massimo Bottura, one of the most famous culinary figures in the world, has taken to Instagram to teach his 1.1 million followers, and others, how to cook till things take a turn for the better.

The Michelin-starred chef, the man behind the famed Francescana Osteria, launched his Kitchen Quarantine series, a nightly live stream on his Instagram account, where he cooks dinner using ingredients from his fridge, and offers tips, guidelines and advice in a post-show Q&A that follows.

It is during these Q&A sessions that the chef, known for his fight to end world hunger, has highlighted the importance of drinking orange juice, washing hands repeatedly, and admitted that it’s not a cooking show but rather “we just want to be part of the world” amid quarantine in Italy.

 

However, he is not the only person to have had turned Instagram into a virtual cooking class. Antoni Porowski from Netflix’s reality show Queer Eye, who has self- quarantined in Texas, uploaded a cooking lesson on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons in Quarantine” and cooked, what he described to be “The Keep Calm-lette: An omelette made in isolation is still an omelette.”

 

Others like TV host and celebrity cook Rachael Ray too has shared with her followers a collection of 15 meals made only with staples found in the pantry, amid grocery shelves going empty with people stocking up on essential items. In a Twitter post, “Keep Calm and Cook On,” Ray told fans to “cook with a little more love” and “lean a little more heavily on your pantry.”

 

Chef Amada Freitag too shared her tips on how to make chicken tastier by properly searing it. She posted an Instagram video. “Learning to properly sear food is essential to lock in flavors and make even the most basic ingredients delicious, so if you’re quarantined and getting sick of plain chicken, I promise this will help change the game,” read the caption.

 

If not recipes, there are famed chefs who have shared tips and lists to help people along in their kitchen journeys during the times of self-quarantine.

 

Chef Tom Colicchio tweeted, “Cook vegetables now and freeze them for future use,” while Padma Lakshmi too posted a video which she captioned, “Here are some things you can buy instead of hoarding toilet paper,” suggesting home cooks make stews or large batch meals and freeze portions for later in the week.

