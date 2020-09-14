e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Hindi Diwas: Poetic verses that capture positivity in pandemic

Hindi Diwas: Poetic verses that capture positivity in pandemic

Hindi, which is written in Devanagari script, was adopted as one of the official languages of India on September 14, 1949.

art-and-culture Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:53 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Poetry of actors Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta adds rhythm to the rhyme of Hindi Diwas celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic.
Poetry of actors Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta adds rhythm to the rhyme of Hindi Diwas celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic.
         

Times are tough, and needless to say it has impacted our mental health. The pandemic has taken a toll on most of us, but there are still some rays of hope that keep one motivated. On Hindi Diwas (September 14), actors Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta share their innermost thoughts to encourage those battling trying situations. Expressing how Covid-19 has changed their world, these celebs infuse rhythm in rhyme, to highlight the issues that need to be brought forth, and urge you to be strong, while longing that all ‘this’ will be over soon. Amen!

 

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC
Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC
Parliament monsoon session: LS passes Homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine bills
Parliament monsoon session: LS passes Homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine bills
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In