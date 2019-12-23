e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Art and Culture / I had a lot of Catholic influence around me

I had a lot of Catholic influence around me

Two time National Award-winning costume designer, Ana Singh talks about her new art collection

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:22 IST
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Mumbai
This latest collection of artefacts is the designer’s interpretation of Christian art and is touted to be “one of a kind”
This latest collection of artefacts is the designer’s interpretation of Christian art and is touted to be “one of a kind”
         

When costume designer Ana Singh was working on her Christian art collection, little did she know that one day it would be an entire line of artefacts that would be exhibited in the city. Ana, who has experimented with Christian art in clothes and jewellery for years, hadn’t worked with the format in sculptures, furniture and art pieces. “I was doing my own thing and one evening, I met Sussanne Khan, and showed my work to her. She urged me to do a whole line and I thought it was a great idea. So, my collection had to be curated by Sussanne,” says Ana.

The designer, who has designed costumes for several films and has been working with clothes and jewellery since 1998, is now showcasing her latest collection. Curated by interior designer Sussanne, the artefacts are touted to be “one of a kind” and they range from designer jackets to show pieces to huge designer beds and interior design pieces — all being luxurious vintage objects. The motifs, figurines, busts and jewellery that Ana brings to connoisseurs, is a wide range of interpretations of bejewelled Christian art in expressive Byzantine/ Venetian/ Italian-influenced vintage art pieces.

Designer Ana Singh with Sussanne Khan, who curated the collection
Designer Ana Singh with Sussanne Khan, who curated the collection

Talking about the collection, she says, “The work is heavily inspired by the Vatican and the Pope, and we have tried to give it a modern twist. If anyone were to buy a jacket, they can later remove that textile art, and keep it as a separate art piece as well, or they can just have a jacket as a collector’s item in their wardrobe.”

When asked what inspired her to come up with such a collection, Ana says, it’s something that comes “naturally to me”, adding, “I was born on Christmas and Christ has always had a huge influence in my life.

In 2008, my collection of shirts and jackets inspired by Christian art — a 10,000 piece show, was a total sellout,” (laughs). A gold medallist from the JJ School of Art, Ana initially did paintings in college, and when she joined the film industry, her first film was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

The designer, who’s currently working on her 1101th film as costume designer and holds the Guinness Book record for 990 films, says, “I had a lot of Catholic influence around me when I was growing up. These works are an extension of my persona.”

tags
top news
LIVE | PM Modi congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand win
LIVE | PM Modi congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand win
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news