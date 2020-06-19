e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / ‘Important that our heritage is not lost’: Dressmakers keep Palestinian tradition alive in Jordan’s Baqaa refugee camp

‘Important that our heritage is not lost’: Dressmakers keep Palestinian tradition alive in Jordan’s Baqaa refugee camp

Many of Jordan’s population are descendants of Palestinian refugees whose families left after the creation of Israel in 1948 and cling to their roots in villages and towns that are now in present-day Israel or the Palestinian territories.

art-and-culture Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Amman, Jordan
Um Zeid, 47 year-old, and Khawla 48 year-old, Palestinian refugees women living in Jordan embroider a traditional Palestinian dresses for customers at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan, June 16, 2020.
Um Zeid, 47 year-old, and Khawla 48 year-old, Palestinian refugees women living in Jordan embroider a traditional Palestinian dresses for customers at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan, June 16, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Palestinian refugee Um Zeid spends her days at home in the sprawling Baqaa camp in Jordan sewing colourful dresses which gives her an income and keeps tradition alive. “At first, this was a hobby, because I love wearing the Palestinian thobe (dress), but it has since become my profession,” she said. The mother of seven works with five other women hand-sewing the dresses from brightly coloured thread. They sell to customers in fashionable parts of the city for 150-700 dinars ($200-990) a piece. The 47-year-old Palestinian woman who was born in the camp on the edge of Amman recalls how her parents left their village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank when Israel took the territory during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

“It’s important to me that our heritage is not lost. I love seeing Palestinian heritage on all people, on every Palestinian woman, whether here or abroad,” she said.

Many of Jordan’s population are descendants of Palestinian refugees whose families left after the creation of Israel in 1948 and cling to their roots in villages and towns that are now in present-day Israel or the Palestinian territories.

ALSO SEE| PHOTOS: Dressmakers keep Palestinian tradition alive in refugee camp in Jordan

Nemat Saleh, who heads the Hanouneh Society for Popular Culture, where embroidered dresses are worn in dances and festivals to revive Palestinian folklore, says the patterns and colours of the robes are unique to each village.

“Our attire is unique, and despite the small size of Palestine, there is great variety in the dresses,” Saleh said.

Um Nayef, 74, another refugee in the camp, says wearing traditional dress, which many of the younger generation no longer do, identifies who she is and makes her feel proud.

“We can be identified through the Palestinian attire, and this is something we are very proud of ... when we see our sons and daughters wearing this, it makes us very proud,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai
Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In