Home / Art and Culture / Kangana Ranaut channels poetic skills with new self-written poem ‘Rakh’

Kangana Ranaut channels poetic skills with new self-written poem ‘Rakh’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday showcased her poetic skills again with a new Hindi poem titled “Rakh”, which she posted on social media along with an artistically shot video.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi [India]
Kangana Ranaut on a hiking trip with her family.
Kangana Ranaut on a hiking trip with her family. (Instagram)
         

The video that the Queen star shared shows a montage of her recent hiking trip with family. The poem uses “Rakh (ash)” as an analogy to express her willingness to touch the sky even after she dies.

“Wrote a new poem called Rakh got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can,” the ‘Panga’ star captioned the post.

Capturing the beauty of mountains covered with snow, in the 41-second long video Kangana is heard reciting : “meri rakh ko ganga me mat bahaana, har nadi sagar me jaakr milti h. mujhe sagar ki gehraio se dar lagta hai.. mai asman ko chhuna chahti hu.. meri raakh ko pahado pr bikher dena.. jab suraj ugye to mai usey chhu saku.. jb mai tanha hu to chaand se baatein kar saku..meri rakh ko us shitij pe chord dena.”

(Translation: Do not immerse my ashes into the Ganges, every river meets the sea. I am afraid of the depths of the ocean. I want to touch the sky. Spill my ashes on the mountains. When the sun is up I can touch it, when I will be lonely, I can talk to the moon. Give my ashes to that horizon.)

The 33-year-old actor recitation runs as the background score throughout the video. Within minutes of sharing, the video managed to garner more than five lakh views.

The ‘Fashion’ actor, earlier has previously shared such self-written poems like ‘Aasman’ and one on Mother’s Day for her mother.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

