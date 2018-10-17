Maha Navami 2018: Best SMS, wishes, quotes and images to send on Whatsapp

Maha Navami is one of the most significant days of the nine days if Navaratri. This year, Maha Navami will be observed on October 18, 2018. This day marks the final day of the long-drawn battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, who was defeated by her on the 10th day i.e. Vijayadashami.

Here are some SMS, wishes, quotes and images to send your friends and family on Maha Navami.

May Goddess Durga Bless You Like She Blessed Rama To Fight The Evil Like He Fought Ravana. Happy Maha Navami!

On This Auspicious Occasion Of Durga Navami I Wish, You Are Blessed With Prosperity, Happiness, Health, Wealth And Success By Maa Durga. Happy Maha Navami!

May The Festival Of Mahanavmi Be The Harbinger Of Joy And Prosperity. As The Holy Occasion Of Mahanavmi Is Here And The Atmosphere Is Filled With The Spirit Of Mirth And Love. Hoping This Festival Will Bring Peace and Prosperity For Everyone. Happy Navaratri and Mahanavmi!

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 15:35 IST