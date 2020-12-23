e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lifestyle / Maharashtra govt allows water sports, amusement parks to resume

Maharashtra govt allows water sports, amusement parks to resume

The Maharashtra government has allowed water sports as well as water sports like boating and entertainment/amusement parks to resume as part of phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.

lifestyle Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The Maharashtra government has allowed water sports as well as activities like boating and entertainment/amusement parks to resume as part of phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.
The Maharashtra government has allowed water sports as well as activities like boating and entertainment/amusement parks to resume as part of phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.(Unsplash)
         

The Maharashtra government has allowed water sports as well as activities like boating and entertainment/amusement parks to resume as part of phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.

A government circular, dated December 21, said all norms of social distancing and precautions to check the spread of Covid-19 will have to be followed during these activities.

It said water sports and other activities like boating will be allowed outside the Covid-19 containment zones.

“Entertainment/amusement parks including indoor entertainment activities, tourist places will be allowed to function provided the same are outside containment zones,” the circular further said.

The standard operating procedures for these activities will be issued by the departments concerned, it added.

Notably, amid growing concerns over a new Covid-19 variant detected in the UK, the Maharashtra government has declared night curfew from 11 pm to 6 pm in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 3,106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 19,02,458.

The state so far accounts for 48,876 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In