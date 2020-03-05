Michelangelo birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the Renaissance artist

art-and-culture

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:13 IST

The first Western artist to have his biography published while he was alive, Michelangelo sculpted two of his best-known works, the Pietà and David, before the age of 30. Often called Il Divino or the divine one during his lifetime, Michelangelo was born on March 6, 1475. The artist is often considered to be one of the perfect examples of the archetypal Renaissance man.

Michelangelo first rose to prominence after he attempted art fraud. In 1496, Michelangelo created a piece of art that he treated with acidic earth to make it appear antique. He then sold it to an art dealer, who in turn sold it to Cardinal Riari of San Giorgio. While Riario later learnt the truth, he was so impressed by Michelangelo’s craftsmanship that he invited him to Rome for a meeting. It was here that the young sculptor went on to carve the Pieta. The Pieta was the only piece of work that Michelangelo ever signed.

While Michelangelo was rising in popularity, the contemporary world was besotted with Raphael. Pope Julius II had originally chosen Raphael to work on the Sistine Chapel. However, it is said that Raphael convinced the Pope to hire Michelangelo instead to prove that the young artiste was just a sculptor and not a painter. However, as history goes, it seems that Michelangelo got the last laugh.

The statue of David, Michelangelo’s most famous work, was completed in 1504. The piece was originally given to Florentine sculptor Agostino di Duccio in 1463, but he only got around to carve a bit of the legs and torso before stopping work on it. The work was then given to Antonio Rossellino who too did not finish the work. The statue lay in neglect for 26 years before Michelangelo created his masterpiece out of it.

Michelangelo wrote over three hundred sonnets and madrigals, with one describing a romantic relationship, written to Tommaso dei Cavalieri. The Italian nobleman who was 23 when a 57-year-old Michelangelo first met him, was the object of the greatest expression of the artist’s love.

The last sculpture that Michelangelo worked on is the Rondanini Pietà. The statue could never be completed because Michelangelo had carved too much of the stone away. The sculpture is known for its abstract quality.

When he was 74, he was called in to complete the never-ending work on the St Peter’s Basilica and even though he never got to finish it, he worked on it for 14 years till he died at the age of 88.

