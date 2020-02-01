e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Art and Culture / Raja Ravi Varma, the crown jewel of India Art Fair 2020

Raja Ravi Varma, the crown jewel of India Art Fair 2020

His exhibited painting ‘Vishnu on Sheshnag’ is an iconic and seminal representation of Raja Ravi Varma’s work, depicting the classical iconography of the deity represented here with his wives, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Bhumi on either side, on the seat of the Sheshnag, the snake king.

art-and-culture Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Raja Ravi Varma, the crown jewel of India Art Fair 2020.
Raja Ravi Varma, the crown jewel of India Art Fair 2020.(Instagram)
         

In a dark room at the ongoing India Art Fair in the national capital, one of India’s biggest art events, shines through an illuminated figurative painting by Raja Ravi Varma, the indisputable father of modern Indian art. What is interesting is that it is the only Raja Ravi Varma painting in the entire Fair, and the gallery presenting it has nothing else on display.

Amit Vadehra from the presenting Crayon Art Gallery said that they chose just one work to give the painting the importance it deserves. “We used special lighting in a dark space with a bench inspired from the 1700s,” he told IANS.

Raja Ravi Varma (1848-1906) is India’s most celebrated classical painter of the modern era, best known for his fusion between European academic style with mythological themes from Puranas and other Hindu texts.

His exhibited painting ‘Vishnu on Sheshnag’ is an iconic and seminal representation of Raja Ravi Varma’s work, depicting the classical iconography of the deity represented here with his wives, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Bhumi on either side, on the seat of the Sheshnag, the snake king.

 

Also known as Shesha, the snake king is depicted in delicate fashion, in Varma’s renowned painterly style.

Also on view is the painting’s oleograph on paper, a more affordable version of the coveted painting.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news