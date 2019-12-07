e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

The oldest sites still online: Recharge by Rachel Lopez

The oldest functioning web pages on the internet are also some of the oddest.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:41 IST
Rachel Lopez
Rachel Lopez
Hindustan Times
If you come from a time when the internet was just getting started, you might remember this computer and the first websites that made their mark.
If you come from a time when the internet was just getting started, you might remember this computer and the first websites that made their mark. (iStock)
         

What happens when a website dies, when a business collapses and can no longer hold on to its domain name? It just ceases to exist, vanishing without a trace. Your selfie from last night might go viral and live forever as a meme, but there are very few archives that preserve non-functioning websites or document what they’ve looked like over the decades. It seems, on the web, you can look up anything, except the web itself.

This month marks 29 years since Timothy Berners-Lee set up the World Wide Web, interconnected computers predominantly designed to help CERN scientists share research. The good news is that the first website has been saved atInfo.cern.ch for posterity. The better news is that in little pockets online, a handful sites from those early days still operate. But the best news is that those sites are a lot of fun to navigate in 2019.

Head over to Symbolics.com the first-ever domain name registered on the internet (in 1985, five years before the web was set up and they actually had a web site). What was a computer-programming business is now the Big Internet Museum, “with curators, a diverse permanent collection, temporary exhibitions, different wings, donations, and more.” The site says, “We might even open a gift shop. There, we’ve said it.”

For a site that still serves its original purpose, there’s website developer Jason Kottke’s blog,Kottke.org. He’s been running it for 20 years, covering interesting people, inventions, performances and ideas. There are now 26,000 posts, it’s served as a template for other sites, and has a cult following.

In 1986, the Interrupt Technology Corporation decided to register Itcorp.com. They set up a web page and, apparently, did nothing after. The site is still a single page, with no photos or links, just a note that the software consulting firm specialises in file systems, storage systems and computer measurement. So why stay online? Because “This Web page exists primarily to satisfy the needs of those who expect every domain to have a Web presence.”

For an uninterrupted view, log on to FogCam. The web cam was set up in 1994 by two San Francisco State University students who wanted to capture student life. It takes a shot every minute and posts it online, making it the longest, oldest web camera feed. What’s the lens pointing at? A random courtyard. What do you see? Mostly fog.

(Over the moon about something that’s still under the radar? Tell me at rachel.lopez@htlive.com)

tags
top news
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Let it keep coming, says Nirmala Sitharaman, the target of Oppn barbs
Let it keep coming, says Nirmala Sitharaman, the target of Oppn barbs
‘Don’t blame Punjab for Delhi’s pollution’: Capt Amarinder Singh at HTLS
‘Don’t blame Punjab for Delhi’s pollution’: Capt Amarinder Singh at HTLS
‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Unnao rape case
‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Unnao rape case
US to start accepting applications for H-1B visa from April 1
US to start accepting applications for H-1B visa from April 1
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers
‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News