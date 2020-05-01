e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / This photographer is documenting people in lockdown from around the world

This photographer is documenting people in lockdown from around the world

Israeli photographer Sephi Bergerson is making memories of this unprecedented time in history by clicking families from around the world through FaceTime and showing how they are spending their time during the lockdown.

art-and-culture Updated: May 01, 2020 15:21 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Sephi Bergerson is clicking pictures of people and families through FaceTime and showing how their life looks like during lockdown.
Sephi Bergerson is clicking pictures of people and families through FaceTime and showing how their life looks like during lockdown. (Instagram/sephibergerson)
         

They say pictures speak a thousand words. And during these unexpected times, when the whole world is grappling with a pandemic that has paused everything and made us all sit at home, Israeli photographer Sephi Bergerson, who is based in Goa is using FaceTime to create remote portraits of people in lockdown around the world.

The photographer, who had no work coming his way, thought of this out-of-the-box idea and mentioning about it on his website, he wrote,” I make a living as a photographer and as soon as the corona started making news I saw all my assignments being cancelled, and none are expected in the next few months. It is not only the fact that my business came to a complete stop but as an artist I could not allow myself to succumb to despair. I had to find a way to stay creative during this time and produce meaningful images that could keep me inspired.”

Every picture that Sephi Bergerson has shared on his page or Instagram has a story and they all are intriguing to look at. The portraits are showing how people are spending time with their families and pet while in lockdown. Some other pictures show a man staring out of his window, which also symbolises hope and a belief that things are going to fine and we all are going to sail through these tough times.

Sharing more on how he creates these portraits through remote location he wrote, “ We usually start with a video call and they show me around the place and we explore the options together. We aim to shoot when the light is good, and if good light is not available we make adjustments and play around with whatever people have at home. The quality of the final image in terms of resolution is quite basic, but this is a part of the charm. It is Low-Fi and its beautiful. A part of the experience. With a little treatment we can make a nice print of these and whether you are locked alone or with family, this is a great memory of this unprecedented time in history.”

Check out some of his work here.

 

 

 

