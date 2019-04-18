UNESCO World Heritage Day 2019: History, Theme and Significance

In the year 1982, the International Council on Monuments and Sites declared 18th April as World Heritage Day to raise awareness about monuments and other sites which form a part of our history and culture. UNESCO approved of this day in the year 1983 and since then the day is dedicated to informing people about the sites which have achieved the status of heritage, their importance and the problems involved in protecting these sites. World heritage day also aims to seek recognition for the people involved in preserving these sites, especially scientists, archaeologists, geographers and engineers.

“World Heritage site is a natural or man-made site, area, or structure recognized as being of outstanding international importance and therefore as a deserving special protection. Sites are nominated to and designated by the World Heritage Convention (an organization of UNESCO).” UNESCO aims to identify, protect and preserve the cultural and natural heritage of the world which is considered to be of outstanding value to the society.

Theme:

World Heritage Day 2019 will explore the theme surrounding rural landscapes. Heritage rural sites form an integral part of our lives especially because they include activities of agriculture and fishing. Hence, it is crucial to protect and preserve these sites which will only be achieved through efforts of combined efforts of the international community.

Top 5 UNESCO World Heritage sites

Angkor Wat

The largest religious temple in the world, Angkor Wat was originally dedicated to Hindu deity Vishnu but then was transformed into a Buddhist temple by the end of the twelfth century.

Machu Pichu

Located in Peru, Machu Pichu is located at 8000 ft with a natural beauty which is unparalled.

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal is a mausoleum located in Agra, India which was built by emperor Shah Jahan to his honour his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Sigiriya

Located near the town of Dambulla in the Central Province, Sri Lanka, the Sigiriyan lion rock is a fortress and temple complex build atop a volcanic plateau and is truly a sight to behold.

Cinque Terre

Located in Italy, the name of this site translates to ‘Five Lands’ and is a part of the rugged Italian coastline.

