Home / Art and Culture / Uyghur American Association holds rally in US to raise awareness about Muslim genocide in China

Uyghur American Association holds rally in US to raise awareness about Muslim genocide in China

US rally by Uyghur American Association slams Chinese Communist Party, on 71st National Day of the People Republic of China, for putting a million or more Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 03, 2020 12:25 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Washington DC [US]
Rally held in US to raise awareness about Uyghur Muslim genocide in China
Rally held in US to raise awareness about Uyghur Muslim genocide in China(Twitter/Uyghur_American)
         

In a bid to further raise awareness about China’s Uyghur “genocide” in the last 71 years, Uyghur American Association (UAA), along with other organizations, staged a rally in front of the US Capitol on October 1.

As a mark of protest, Uyghur Americans created a mock scene in which Uyghurs, in their homeland were seen being taken away to the “Chinese concentration camps by the Chinese security forces”.

“To further raise awareness about China’s ongoing Uyghur Genocide and Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) crimes in the last 71 years, Uyghur American Association, along with other organizations, staged a rally in front of the US Capitol on October 1,” UAA wrote on Twitter.

“Uyghur American community expresses the deepest appreciation to Congressman Rep Ted Yoho for showing support for the oppressed by joining our protest against China’s Uyghur Genocide,” Uyghur American Association said in another tweet.

This protest comes on the occasion of 71st National Day of the People Republic of China.

China put a million or more Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years, according to reports in US media.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

Uyghur activists and human rights groups have countered that many of those held are people with advanced degrees and business owners who are influential in their communities and have no need for any special education.

People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China’s atrocities on the minority Muslims.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

