When artworks speak a thousand words

Each artwork has an attraction of its own, but some just make you stop, take notice, and introspect about life. And Yugen, the ongoing exhibition in the Capital, is all about that. Yugen (pronounced as Yooughen) is a word that has its origins from the Japanese language. “The word simply means deep feelings that can’t be expressed through words,” says Ana Jain, the artist.

Jain, who loves reading and writing, read about the aesthetic concept of Yugen long back and in some way, it stuck with her. She says, “The whole concept appealed to me. A feeling that can’t be expressed in words is so beautiful in itself that I want to explore it more. Some may understand that state or feeling and some may not. My artworks are all about those feelings that a person cannot express. They are open to interpretation. People who are on the same page as I would understand it, and those who are not will introspect it.”

Talking about what made her choose a female protagonist for her artworks, she says, “There is no particular reason as such but I am a female, so when I created the artworks, I was in the flow and the character was more relatable to me.”

Jain has been creating artworks for the last four years and is also part of a Delhi-based creative agency. “I had an artist inside me since forever but it took me some time to bring that out and when I did that, there was no looking back,” says Jain, who believes in making some sort of impact in the consciousness of visitors through her work.

“As an artist, I have other media to express. I’m not restricted to words. I have used colours and concepts to bring that to life.” she adds.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 10:52 IST