Haryana Asembly election polling 2019: All set for Gurugram to elect new MLAs

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:23 IST

More than 12 lakh voters in the district will exercise their franchise on Monday to decide the fate of 54 candidates contesting from four constituencies—Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and Pataudi. Of the 54 candidates, 11 are contesting from Pataudi, 15 from Badshahpur, 16 from Gurugram and 12 from Sohna.

For conducting a free and fair election, 1,172 polling booths have been set up, comprising 362 in Badshahpur, 243 in Pataudi, 329 in Gurgaon and 238 in Sohna.

As many as 1,407 officials will be deployed in these booths (292 in Pataudi, 286 in Sohna, 395 in Gurugram and 434 in Badshahpur). In a press statement released by the district administration on Sunday, an additional staff of 619 officials will be on stand by to ensure smooth proceedings.

Required documents for voting

Polling will start from 7.00am and continue until 6.00pm on Monday, according to the press statement. As per the directive issued by the Election Commission, voters who don’t have their voter ID card can take their passports, driving licenses, identity cards issued to the employees of central, state or public sector undertakings (PSUs), bank or post office passbooks with photograph, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, health insurance cards issued by the labour ministry and pension-related documents along as identity proof to cast their votes.

Facilities for specially abled persons and women

There will be eight pink booths, also called Sakhi Booths with an all-women staff—from polling to security—Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said in his press statement, adding that there will also be eight model booths with special arrangements like wheelchairs for specially abled persons by the district administration and the Red Cross Society. Helpline numbers—0124-32068, 7206070606—through which specially abled voters can ask for assistance like wheelchairs will be made functional. Volunteers will help take voters to their respective polling booths.

Maintaining law and order

At 5.30am polling staff will conduct a mock poll. As per guidelines, they will put up a notice at their respective polling booths with information related to the polling area and another notice about contesting candidates with their names in Hindi and English. To ensure that the assembly election is held peacefully, the district administration has appointed 44 zonal magistrates. In Gurgaon constituency, 88 sector officers, 25 flying squad teams, 17 static surveillance teams, four teams each for video viewing, video surveillance, accounting, and expenditure will be in position. Besides, 31 micro-observers in Pataudi, 39 in Gurgaon, 41 in Badshahpur, and 28 in Sohna will keep an eye on the day-long activities at polling booths. Khatri said that Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order around polling booths. Also, all the political parties are advised to have their booths outside the 200-metre range of the polling booth.

Mobile Booth Application

For the first time in Badshahpur constituency, voters can get their voting slips through a mobile application called ‘Booth App’. Slips with a special QR code will be given to the voters by officers at the polling booth or can be directly downloaded on their mobile phones. The code will be scanned by the officer in charge, allowing the voters to exercise their franchise. The app was experimented with for the first time in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 04:22 IST