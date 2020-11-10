e-paper
BJP wins Dubbaka Assembly bypoll in Telangana

BJP wins Dubbaka Assembly bypoll in Telangana

BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election

Nov 10, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Dubbaka
The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed Election Commission of India on Tuesday
The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao defeated Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS)’Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.

BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes.The vote share of BJP in the by-election was 38.21 per cent as opposed to TRS’ 38.08 per cent.

BJP has managed to secure the second assembly seat in Telangana after winning in Dubbak.

