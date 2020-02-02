Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to address rallies; Arvind Kejriwal to hold road shows on Sunday

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 08:00 IST

Delhi will see a number of campaign rallies on Sunday as Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to address people five days before the assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in the city to woo voters for the February 8 Delhi polls.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold road shows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala.

The political rallies and public gatherings of both the parties will come a day after a man was arrested on Saturday for firing two rounds in air at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh, which has continued to be at the centre of campaigning for Delhi elections.

BJP campaign in Delhi led by home minister Amit Shah has often described Shaheen Bagh protests to be against the national interests and claimed their backers were from ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’ (a moniker to depict a group advocating India’s disintegration).

Hundreds of local residents, including women and children, are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, a southeast Delhi colony, bordering Uttar Pradesh, since December 14, 2019.

The fractious debate over Shaheen Bagh has raised the political temperature in the Capital.

On Saturday, Adityanath claimed that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh were being fed biryani by the Kejriwal-led government.

The BJP star campaigner’s comments came after the opposition campaign alleging the ruling party at the Centre was behind the youth who fired at a Jamia Millia Islamia University student protesting against the citizenship act on Thursday.

Voting in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.