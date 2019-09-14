Haryana Assembly Polls: Bimla Chaudhary, Pataudi MLA

assembly-elections

A political activist, Chaudharyis a loyalist of Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh and his father Rao Birender Singh. Hailing from Palwal, she was part of the Congress till 2014, when she switched over to BJP and became an MLA.

Educational qualification: Matriculation from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in 2017.

Assets declared in 2014: ₹1.78 crore

Moveable: ₹8 lakh

Immoveable: ₹1.70 crore

Constituency primer

Once ruled by the nawab of Pataudi, the constituency falls in Gurugram district. It is dominated by the Yadav community and also has a large population of scheduled caste (SC) people. Gradually, it is emerging as the warehousing hub of North India.

Electoral history:

2014: Chaudhary received 75,198 votes while her nearest rival INLD’s Ganga Ram got 36,235 votes.

2009: Ganga Ram of INLD won as he got 49,323 votes against his nearest rival Bhupinder of Congress who polled 24,576 votes

2005: Bhupinder of Congress received 41,612 votes while 33,096 votes were polled in Ganga Ram’s favour

How she performed

A known political activist, Bimla made sure that she was in touch with the people of the segment. She was instrumental in getting ₹125 crore sanctioned for farmers who had lost crop in 2015 and 2016. According to the MLA, the constituency received around ₹300 crore for developing roads in villages and allied infrastructure. Some schools were upgraded and the Manesar college for women was opened. Important roads connecting Gurugram and Rewari are also being upgraded. The MLA admits that she couldn’t start work on the Pataudi bypass.

MLA Quote

I have tried to solve the problems of the people at the ground. This is the reason nobody is opposing me even after five years. Ensuring development, helping people and maintaining close links with my voters have always been my key objectives.

By the way

She is an animal lover and takes special care of abandoned animals, particularly dogs.

