Haryana Assembly Polls: Makhan Lal Singla, Sirsa MLA

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:45 IST

Makhan Lal Singla is the INLD MLA from Sirsa constituency of Haryana. A businessman who was until recently known for his strong bonding with the Chautala family, Singla recently joined the BJP. He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014. He got the INLD ticket from Sirsa, a stronghold of the Chautala clan.

Educational qualification: Under Class 8

Assets declared: Rs 72.78 crore

Movable: Rs 22.61 crore

Immovable: Rs 50.17 crore

Constituency Primer: Sirsa seat is a blend of Rajasthani, Punjabi and Bagri culture. An educationally backward area, the segment always tops in cotton production every season. Sirsa also houses the headquarters of jailed self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda. It has an airforce station located just three kilometers outside the city.

Electoral History:

2014: Makhan Lal Singla of INLD defeated Gopal Kanda of HLP by 2,938 votes.

2009: Gopal Kanda, an Independent, defeated INLD’s Padam Jain by 6,469 votes.

2005: LD Arora of Congress defeated Padam Jain of INLD by 15,304 votes.

How he performed: The MLA was active in the state assembly. He raised many issues related to his constituency, such as moving the grain market, auto market and vegetable market out of the city, work of which is under process. Sirsa residents say Singla actively took part in social works. He is noted for his philanthropy. People of his segment appreciated when Singla raised the issue of rehabilitation of at least 10,000 people of Ther Mound when the archaeology department took the site under them following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

MLA’s quote: I decided to join the BJP as I was impressed by PM Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s development agenda. Almost every issue raised by me in Vidhan Sabha resulted in the government swinging into action and working to resolve it.

By the way: Singla used to play Kabaddi in his younger days.

