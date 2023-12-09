Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from December 8-14 for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t give up! Just be yourself. People might find your strength a bit intimidating, but that's okay. Your strong points are being smart and confident while forgiving others. You might receive some money you've been waiting for, like old payments or even a raise. Keep an eye on your health and make sure to stay warm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Lucky colour: Mauve

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Good news! After dealing with some past issues, you're in for better times. It's like finishing one chapter and starting a new one. You might have chances to grow and be happy. Education or new opportunities might show up. Right now, it’s important to focus on work more than your personal life. Working together with others could bring good things your way. Pink might be a lucky colour for you.

Lucky colours: Pink

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things are looking up! If you’ve been feeling stuck, there’s hope ahead. Maybe travel or moving to a new place is on the cards. Your family relationships could be really good, bringing you joy. Planning things smartly might bring you more success. Expect things to go the way you planned. Wearing orange might bring you some extra luck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky colour: Orange

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your inner wisdom will guide you. Taking time to think and relax can give you important answers. Doing things that make you happy is key. Count your blessings; you might have a wonderful old age with good health and abundance.

Lucky colour: Green

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s okay to trust those around you. You have a lot of potential to do many things at once. Follow your creative passions. Make wishes, they might just come true! Some happy times might be ahead. It's good to take care of your health, so detox your body, mind, and soul. Wearing sea green could bring you luck.

Lucky colour: Sea Green

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your dreams might come true through hard work. Enjoy the beautiful things in life; they make you happy. Making choices from your heart might lead to deep emotional connections. Remember, you don't have to face challenges alone; there's help around if you ask for it.

Lucky colour: Rainbow

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a good sense of what to do. Learning from your past experiences will help you see things clearly. Right now, it’s time to focus more on your career than your relationships. Making brave choices might bring you success. People who share your goals will also value your relationships. There’s a lot you can achieve in the days ahead.

Lucky colour: Gold

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence in yourself, that's when you'll feel strong. Worrying about the future isn’t necessary. Try to focus on what you want, not on what you fear. Let go of feelings of worry, regret, and guilt. It’s important to leave behind relationships that are harmful to you.

Lucky colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to make some big decisions in your life. Know what you want and take steps towards it. Taking care of your body, mind, and soul is really important right now. Your wishes might come true, so why not make a wishlist!

Lucky colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A new and exciting challenge is coming your way. Check all your papers or contracts carefully. Your hard work is going to pay off, and this could be the start of a very good time for you. Remember to keep your focus on the big picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky colours: Rust or dark orange

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Enjoy your committed relationships and reconnect with old friends. You have the power to solve any problems that come your way. Have patience with yourself and the people around you. Know what you want and take steps towards it. Taking care of your health and staying warm is important.

Lucky colour: Red

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s important to be wise and fair now. If you're fighting for fairness and justice, don’t give up! Things might turn in your favour soon. Thinking about the deeper meaning of life might open up new ways of looking at things. Surrounding yourself with wise people can help you understand life better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky colours: mauve, blue, and yellow