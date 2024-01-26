Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts health on your side

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you possess a positive attitude today Handle relationship problems with a positive attitude. New official tasks will keep your day busy and packed. Handle wealth smartly & health is also good. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Handle relationship problems with a positive attitude.

Settle the love-related issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Be careful with wealth as you should not go for blind expenditure. Today, health will also be on your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be cool when it comes to love-related issues. Your lover may provoke you through words and actions but do not fall into the trap. Be careful about words as your partner may distort the statements. Spend more time together and ensure your feelings are unconditional. Married couples should think about family expansion. Those who are single may find a new love and do not hesitate to propose as the response will be positive. Avoid extramarital affairs that may impact the marital relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major professional risk exists and this keeps your day relaxed. Utilize every opportunity that knocks the door for career growth. Every challenge is a chance to prove your mettle. No major decision will go wrong today. And you need to confidently express your suggestion today at team meetings. Some students will receive good news related to academics while businessmen will be happy to expand the trade to new territories including foreign locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Keep wealth under the wraps today. Today is not good to spend blindly. However, you can go ahead with your routine life. The second part of the day is good to buy a car or bike. You may also choose this day to purchase electronic devices. A sibling will be in legal trouble and you will need to give financial assistance to settle this issue.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will disrupt the day. You will be free from existing ailments and will also see positive changes in mental health. Some senior Aquarius natives will develop pain in elbows and joints. The children who complain about oral health issues will need a doctor’s consultation. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857