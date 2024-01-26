 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts health on your side - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts health on your side

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts health on your side

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:18 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, health will also be on your side.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you possess a positive attitude today

Handle relationship problems with a positive attitude. New official tasks will keep your day busy and packed. Handle wealth smartly & health is also good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Handle relationship problems with a positive attitude.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Handle relationship problems with a positive attitude.

Settle the love-related issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Be careful with wealth as you should not go for blind expenditure. Today, health will also be on your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be cool when it comes to love-related issues. Your lover may provoke you through words and actions but do not fall into the trap. Be careful about words as your partner may distort the statements. Spend more time together and ensure your feelings are unconditional. Married couples should think about family expansion. Those who are single may find a new love and do not hesitate to propose as the response will be positive. Avoid extramarital affairs that may impact the marital relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major professional risk exists and this keeps your day relaxed. Utilize every opportunity that knocks the door for career growth. Every challenge is a chance to prove your mettle. No major decision will go wrong today. And you need to confidently express your suggestion today at team meetings. Some students will receive good news related to academics while businessmen will be happy to expand the trade to new territories including foreign locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Keep wealth under the wraps today. Today is not good to spend blindly. However, you can go ahead with your routine life. The second part of the day is good to buy a car or bike. You may also choose this day to purchase electronic devices. A sibling will be in legal trouble and you will need to give financial assistance to settle this issue.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will disrupt the day. You will be free from existing ailments and will also see positive changes in mental health. Some senior Aquarius natives will develop pain in elbows and joints. The children who complain about oral health issues will need a doctor’s consultation. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

