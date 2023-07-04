Buck Moon or July Super moon simple rituals for love and abundance

On this auspicious occasion of the Supermoon Night, the magic and enchantment of the full moon reach their peak. It is a time when the celestial energies align to create a potent atmosphere for rituals, spells, and spiritual practices. You don't need elaborate tools or accessories to tap into this divine energy; often, it is the simplest rituals that bring the most love and abundance into your life.

A super moon rises behind a Soviet-era monument for defenders of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, in World War II, in St. Petersburg, Russia, early Tuesday, July 4, 2023. AP/PTI(AP07_04_2023_000005B)(AP)

Since full moons symbolize endings, your rituals should harness this energy and foster a sense of surrender, release, and graceful letting go. It may be uncomfortable to embrace the stillness that accompanies a full moon; as humans, we tend to fill empty spaces. However, the full moon provides an opportunity to find comfort in the void by reflecting on your accomplishments and growth during the lunar cycle. Embrace the magic of the full moon through the following rituals:

Super moon rituals: Bathe under the Full Moon

Prepare yourself by cleansing your mind and body. Create a bath with the addition of Epsom salts, known for their energy-clearing properties. While soaking, enhance your experience by playing binaural beats or guided meditations, and add candles, incense, or your favourite essential oils to the ambiance.

Super moon rituals: Cleanse and Organize Your Space

Full moons urge us to declutter our internal and external environments. When cleaning your home, focus on energy centers like the space around your front door to allow abundance to flow effortlessly. Deep clean your living spaces, including the bathroom, floors, windows, closets, and junk drawers. If you have an altar, this is a perfect time to clean and adorn it with fresh offerings for your spirit guides, deities, or ancestors.

Super moon rituals: Releasing Ceremony

Under the radiant full moon, spend time alone with your journal and jot down everything you're ready to release. Fold the list and place it in a fire-safe bowl. Safely ignite the edge of the list and witness the burdens and obstacles burning away. Once turned to ash, bury it or flush it down the toilet, affirming, "I release what no longer serves me with love," and leave it behind.

Super moon rituals: Charge Your Crystals

Harness the shedding energy of the full moon by placing your favorite crystals or significant objects on a windowsill or balcony. Ensure the full moon is not during eclipse season, as eclipse energy can be too chaotic and powerful. You can also leave a glass jar or spray bottle filled with water in the moonlight to create moon water, which you can use throughout the upcoming lunar cycle for shedding, clearing, or releasing.

Super moon rituals: Visualization Meditation

Embark on a powerful "future-self" visualization meditation as part of your full moon ritual. Find a safe and comfortable position, and create a serene atmosphere with candles, incense, or soothing music. Envision your dream life as if it has already manifested, paying attention to every detail, from sounds to textures. Afterward, take time to reflect or journal about your experience. This meditation amplifies your manifestation power through the energy of the full moon.

Super moon rituals: Tie up Loose Ends and Relax

Since full moons mark the culmination of a cycle, it's essential to tie up any loose ends or unfinished tasks. Complete your to-do list, such as sending emails, submitting projects, or running errands. Avoid starting new projects or making hasty decisions during this time. If your schedule allows, take the opportunity to rest and recharge.

Super moon rituals: Sing, Dance, and Play

After clearing your mind, body, and space, it's time to invite joy into your life. Put on your favourite music, dance, and sing to shake off stagnant energy and feel liberated in the present moment. Allow yourself to play and enjoy the magic of the full moon.

