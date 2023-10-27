Career Horoscope Today for Oct 27, 2023: Astro tips for business entrepreneurs

Aries: Focus on your immediate tasks to complete each one today. You need to have a bigger goal when looking for job opportunities as a fresher. Only then will you get what you deserve within the pay scale that you want? Plan something interesting for your colleagues to keep them motivated at work. You may get access to confidential information that you must only share with your seniors.

Taurus: You need to start early to complete your tasks on time and begin with a new project. It is the right time to choose a name for your startup business. Present yourself best during a meeting so that you leave a considerable impact on your company executives. You may receive a promotion or a salary hike if you are related to the administrative sector. Upgrade your skills to match the expectations.

Gemini: Get ready for an exciting project to help you choose your interests for your new job. Don't share your creative ideas with your colleagues, as plagiarism is possible. Avoid negative comments and give your best when expressing your ideas to your seniors. Students need to be careful about distractions due to the use of mobile phones. It can completely spoil their concentration for the time being.

Cancer: Plan your work according to your daily schedule and other tasks at home. Travel due to business purposes is indicated. Utilise this time to find innovative job titles where you can use your creativity. People involved in the scientific sector need to be careful about injuries related to electricity and wiring. If you are asked to lead a new project, don’t say no and grab the opportunity.

Leo: It is a wonderful time to start with a new project and try to involve your colleagues as a team. Be careful about what you speak to your seniors regarding job pressure and work-life balance. Someone from the industry may provide you with an innovative job requiring you to travel outside your city. Give it a good thought and see what your family has to say. Spare some time in the evening to be with your partner after all the hectic schedules.

Virgo: Today, you must be extra careful about concentration and honesty. Or else the entire time will go in daydreaming without any productive result. Minor misunderstandings with your colleagues may keep you apart. Express your concerns to your seniors in such a way that they can help you out with effective solutions. Organise your desk at the end of the day so you can begin early and remain informed throughout the week.

Libra: You must have the patience to witness the amazing results of your hard work. Give your all to the development of your company and see your seniors getting impressed. Freshers looking for job opportunities will get important leads, especially if related to the entertainment sector. Plan a fun outing with your colleagues to bond better and create productive results.

Scorpio: It is time to let go of unnecessary disagreements with higher authorities. Ensure you remain organised at work, and create a to-do list to get things started. A stranger from another company may help you get interview options. Try not to get angry with your colleagues over trivial issues. Students participating in competitive examinations should have their documents ready on time.

Sagittarius: Spend your time and energy on productive tasks today. There will be a lot of free time to do certain creative things. You can either list all the pending work and start doing it or make good connections out of your department for favourable results. Staff at work may try to falsely accuse you of wrongdoings to hide their fault. Try to contact higher authorities to sort out these issues.

Capricorn: It will be a fruitful day where you can interact with clients better. Utilise this opportunity to stand out during a meeting. Sportspersons need to pay special attention in case of physical injuries and try not to take up any physically taxing task for the day. Your relationship with colleagues will improve. It is not a good idea to romantically get attached to a senior in your office.

Aquarius: You must be aware of your limitations as an employee and try to undertake tasks according to your job role. Go through important emails at work to avoid missing important points. Students looking for job opportunities will be confused mainly because of the location and pay scale. If you want to start a new business, planning something interesting for the inauguration is a good time.

Pisces: Your diligence and hard work will pay off greatly. You may either receive a promotion or get a salary hike. If you are related to the public sector, you must be aware of consumer satisfaction every time you interact with common people. Students may be able to kickstart their careers, especially in the engineering sector. Talk to your colleagues to know the current scenario of the job situation.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

