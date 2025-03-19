Do you know your body carries ancient wisdom? Interesting spiritual facts about humans you should know

Have you ever felt like there’s more to you than just your physical body? What if I told you that you carry ancient wisdom deep within you? Interesting spiritual facts about humans(Freepik)

Spiritual teacher Isabelle Gloria shares some fascinating spiritual facts about the human body and our existence. Here are some eye-opening insights about human beings.

Your body is more than just flesh – it’s a Stargate: Your body is not just a biological machine. Every cell in your body holds energy and intelligence that can connect with higher dimensions.

Earth is a school, not a permanent home: We are here on Earth to learn and grow. Our souls come here to experience both joy and hardship, which help us evolve.

You carry ancient wisdom within you: All the knowledge of past civilizations and even otherworldly beings is already within you, stored in your DNA. Awakening happens the moment you start questioning the things you were taught to ignore.

You and others are One: The idea that we are separate from each other is an illusion. In reality, there is only one consciousness, experiencing life through different perspectives. This means that in the grand scheme of things, you are everyone, and everyone is you.

You exist beyond time – you are multidimensional: Your consciousness is not limited to this life or this timeline. You exist in multiple realities simultaneously. Have you ever felt drawn to a place you have never been to? Or did you know something you were never taught? That’s because different versions of you exist across time and space, all connected to your greater cosmic self.

You travel to other realms while you sleep: Every night when you sleep, your consciousness does not just shut down; it expands. You visit different dimensions, meet spirit guides, and even help with the collective awakening. Whether you remember it or not, your dream state is not just imagination; it is a gateway to your higher self.

So, the next time you look into a mirror, remember that your body is not just your physical appearance but also the storehouse of your many consciousnesses.