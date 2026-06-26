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Ambubachi 2026: Date, timings, significance, and rituals to avoid during the four-day festival

According to Hindu tradition, Ambubachi is viewed as as a symbol of fertility, creation and the continuous cycle of life. menstruation as something impure.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 01:04 pm IST
By Soumi Pyne
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Ambubachi is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya and is observed every year at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. The four-day festival celebrates the divine feminine and the power of creation. During this period, the temple remains closed as devotees believe the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle. Pilgrims from across India visit the temple before and after the observance to seek blessings.

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In 2026, Ambubachi begins on June 22 at 9:08 p.m, and concludes on June 26 at 10:57 p.m. The temple reopens after traditional purification rituals are completed.

Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026 Date and Time: Why is this Hindu festival considered one of the most auspicious times

What is the exact date and timings of Ambubachi 2026

  • Tithi Begins: June 22, 2026, at 9:08 p.m.
  • Tithi Ends: June 26, 2026, at 10:57 p.m.

These timings are based on the Hindu calendar and mark the period during which the temple remains closed to devotees.

Why is Ambubachi celebrated?

According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Kamakhya is believed to undergo her annual menstrual cycle during Ambubachi. Rather than viewing menstruation as something impure, the festival honours it as a symbol of fertility, creation and the continuous cycle of life.

Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026 Date and Time: Why is this Hindu festival considered one of the most auspicious times

What happens after the temple reopens?

After four days, the temple reopens with special rituals, symbolising renewal and the return of the goddess's blessings. For devotees, Ambubachi is not simply a religious festival but a reminder to honour nature, respect life's rhythms and recognise the sacred feminine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on traditional Hindu beliefs, cultural practices and interpretations shared by vedic astrologers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumi Pyne

Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.

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