Kalashtami August 2026: Date, timings and why this lunar day holds astrological significance

According to Vedic astrology, Kalashtami is one of the monthly observances worth marking on your calendar. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi during the Krishna Paksha, or the waning phase of the Moon. Astrologers believe this lunar day supports self-discipline, inner strength and the release of negative patterns.

On the day of Kalashtami, traditional believers honour Lord Kaal Bhairav. (Pinterest)

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According to Drik Panchang, Kalashtami will be observed on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 8:42 pm on August 5 and ends at 6:52 pm on August 6. Since the Ashtami Tithi prevails during the night, the fast and observance fall on August 5.

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Kalashtami August 2026: Date and timings

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi begins: 8:42 pm on August 5.

Ashtami Tithi ends: 6:52 pm on August 6.

Auspicious period: Evening and the Nishita Kaal (midnight period), when many people choose to meditate or perform spiritual practices, according to Panchang traditions.

Why does Kalashtami matter in astrology?

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{{^usCountry}} In Vedic astrology, the Moon represents your mind, emotions and inner world. Kalashtami arrives during the Moon's waning phase, a period that many astrologers associate with letting go, self-reflection and emotional cleansing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Vedic astrology, the Moon represents your mind, emotions and inner world. Kalashtami arrives during the Moon's waning phase, a period that many astrologers associate with letting go, self-reflection and emotional cleansing. {{/usCountry}}

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This makes the day suitable for slowing down and reviewing habits that no longer serve you. Instead of beginning major ventures, some astrologers recommend using the day to reset your thoughts, strengthen your focus and work on personal growth.

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The day is also associated with Lord Kaal Bhairav in Hindu tradition. In astrology, Kaal Bhairav symbolises discipline, courage, protection and the wise use of time. Because of this symbolism, many people believe Kalashtami encourages you to overcome fear, develop resilience and stay committed to your long-term goals.

How can you use the day's energy?

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You do not need elaborate rituals to make the most of Kalashtami. Many astrologers suggest simple practices that help you stay mindful and emotionally balanced.

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You can spend a few minutes in meditation, write down limiting beliefs that you want to release, practise gratitude or avoid unnecessary arguments and impulsive decisions. If you already follow mantra chanting or breathwork, this day can also support those practices.

Many devotees also observe a fast and offer prayers, but from an astrological perspective, the emphasis remains on cultivating patience, mental clarity and self-awareness.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, based on Vedic astrology and Panchang traditions. Reader's discretion is advised.