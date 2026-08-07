Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Date, tithi timings, astrological significance and why this Shravana fast matters

Kamika Ekadashi is one of the most sacred Ekadashis observed during the holy month of Shravana. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the day is marked by fasting, prayers, meditation and acts of devotion. In the Hindu tradition, Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of every lunar fortnight and is believed to help devotees purify their minds, reduce worldly attachments, and deepen their spiritual practice.

Read the Kamika Ekadashi 2026 dates, timings, and significance. (Pinterest)

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A spiritual expert, Yuvika Dhar, tells Hindustan Times that the Kamika Ekadashi is not merely a ritualistic fast but an opportunity to redirect your attention inward and strengthen your spiritual journey.

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Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Date and tithi timings

Ekadashi Tithi begins: August 8, 2026, at 1:59 pm

Ekdashsi Tithi ends: August 9, 2026, at 11:04 am

Parana Time: August 10, 2026, at 05:12 AM to 07:48 AM

What is a Parana Muhurat?

Parana is the ritual of breaking the Ekadashi fast. According to Hindu tradition, devotees complete the fast during the Dwadashi tithi, as this is considered the most auspicious time to conclude the observance. It is believed that breaking the fast within the prescribed Parana Muhurat helps devotees receive the spiritual benefits of the vrat. Before eating, many devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and begin with simple sattvic food.

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According to Dhar, Kamika Ekadashi is also known as Shravana Krishna Ekadashi. The word "Kamika" comes from the Sanskrit word "kama," meaning desire or wish. She explains that the observance is believed to support sincere spiritual aspirations and help devotees receive the fruits of their good karma.

Quoting the Padma Purana, Dhar says that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this Ekadashi is believed to bestow merit comparable to performing an Ashwamedha Yagya or taking a holy dip in all sacred rivers. While these beliefs are rooted in Hindu scriptures, devotees see the day as a reminder to cultivate devotion, compassion and self-discipline.

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From an astrological perspective, the expert says the timing of Kamika Ekadashi during Shravana, a month closely associated with spiritual practices and devotion, makes it especially meaningful. The lunar energy of the Krishna Paksha encourages introspection, helping you let go of emotional baggage, unhealthy habits and attachments that no longer serve your higher purpose.

Kamika Ekadashi also falls during the period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in Yoga Nidra, or divine cosmic sleep, a phase that begins with Dev Shayani Ekadashi. During this time, devotees focus on prayer, self-reflection and inner discipline rather than outward celebrations.

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Why is Kamika Ekadashi a special ekadashi in 2026?

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The true purpose of Kamika Ekadashi extends beyond abstaining from food. The fast is meant to shift your energy from physical nourishment to sadhana, or spiritual practice.

"The spiritual significance of this Ekadashi is that it represents a spiritual reset. Beyond the rituals , the fast is meant to redirect energy from physical sustenance to Spiritual Inquiry ( sadhana) , for the soul to move ahead towards Moksha or Liberation. "

Whether you observe the fast in full or spend the day in prayer and quiet reflection, Kamika Ekadashi offers an opportunity to pause, examine your thoughts and renew your commitment to a more mindful and spiritually conscious life.