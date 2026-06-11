Parama Ekadashi 2026: Why this is the rarest ekadashi of the year

Parama Ekadashi, observed on June 11, 2026, is considered one of the rarest and most spiritually significant Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Unlike the 24 regular Ekadashis that occur every year, Parama Ekadashi occurs only during Adhik Maas, an extra-lunar month added to the Hindu calendar roughly once every three years.

Padmini Ekadashi is the rarest Ekadashi of 2026.

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Because of this rare timing, devotees view the occasion as a special opportunity for prayer, self-reflection, and spiritual growth.

Spiritual significance of Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi is traditionally associated with devotion, purification, and inner transformation. Many devotees believe that sincere prayers and spiritual practices performed on this day help cultivate peace, gratitude, and a stronger connection with the divine.

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{{^usCountry}} The day encourages people to slow down and focus on their spiritual well-being rather than their daily responsibilities and distractions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day encourages people to slow down and focus on their spiritual well-being rather than their daily responsibilities and distractions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi Date & Timings 2026: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi Date & Timings 2026: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Drik Panchang, this year the Parama Ekadashi will fall on Thursday, June 11, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Drik Panchang, this year the Parama Ekadashi will fall on Thursday, June 11, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:57 A.M on Jun 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:57 A.M on Jun 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:36 P.M on Jun 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parama Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:36 P.M on Jun 11, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parana Timings 2026: 05:40 AM to 08:13 AM on Jun 12, 2026 How devotees observe Parama Ekadashi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parana Timings 2026: 05:40 AM to 08:13 AM on Jun 12, 2026 How devotees observe Parama Ekadashi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Iskcon, devotees should observe Parama Ekadashi with these traditional practices. However, these practices may vary from person to person, but common observances include: Fasting or following a simple sattvic diet

Chanting Lord Vishnu's mantras

Reading sacred texts such as the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu-related scriptures

Offering tulsi leaves and prayers

Lighting a diya and spending time in meditation

Practising gratitude and self-reflection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Iskcon, devotees should observe Parama Ekadashi with these traditional practices. However, these practices may vary from person to person, but common observances include: Fasting or following a simple sattvic diet

Chanting Lord Vishnu's mantras

Reading sacred texts such as the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu-related scriptures

Offering tulsi leaves and prayers

Lighting a diya and spending time in meditation

Practising gratitude and self-reflection {{/usCountry}}

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Spiritual teachers often emphasise that the true essence of the day lies not only in fasting but also in cultivating mindfulness and devotion.

What makes Parama Ekadashi so rare?

The Hindu lunar calendar occasionally adds an extra month known as Adhik Maas, or Purushottam Maas, to align lunar and solar cycles. Parama Ekadashi falls during this sacred month and is therefore not an annual observance.

Also Read A Vedic astrologer explains why Adhik Jyeshtha Purnima is among the rare astrological events of 2026

According to Hindu traditions, the next Parama Ekadashi will not occur until 2029, making this year's observance particularly noteworthy for devotees. The word "Parama" translates to "supreme" or "highest." Ancient scriptures describe this Ekadashi as a powerful day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver and protector in Hinduism.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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