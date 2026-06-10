Parama Ekadashi 2026: When is Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi, June 10 or 11? Correct date, muhurat and all you need to know

Parama Ekadashi 2026: The auspicious occasion of Parama Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas and is also known as Adhika Maas Ekadashi. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Krishna and observe a fast to seek his blessings. This time, there is a lot of confusion about the dates of Parama Ekadashi. Here's everything you should know: Parama Ekadashi 2026: Observed during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas, it is a significant Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. (Pinterest)

Parama Ekadashi 2026: When is Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi? Important dates According to the Drik Panchang, this year the Parama Ekadashi, or Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi, will fall on Thursday, June 11.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:57 am, June 11

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:36 pm, June 11

On June 12, Parana Time - 5:23 am to 8:10 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 7:36 pm

Krishna Navami - June 9, till 2:35 pm

Meanwhile, Jyeshtha Krishna Dashami lasts until 12:58 PM on June 10. Gandmool starts at 9:22 am, and Adhik Maas will end on June 15. You can perform ancestral rites on June 14.

Apart from worshipping Lord Krishna, Hindus also worship Lord Shiva during this time, especially on June 13, which is Jyestha Krishna Trayodashi.

Brahma Muhurat - 4:02 am to 4:42 am

Pratah Sandhya - 4:22 am to 05:23 am

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:53 am to 12:49 PM

Vijaya Muhurat - 2:40 pm to 03:36 pm

Godhuli Muhurat - 7:18 pm to 07:38 pm

Sayahna Sandhya - 7:19 pm to 08:19 pm

Parama Ekadashi 2026: All you need to know Parama Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism. It falls every three years during Purushottam Maas and holds a great religious and spiritual significance.

On this day, devotees should wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath. Clean the house, especially the puja room, and place an idol of Lord Vishnu on a wooden plank. Light a diya with desi ghee, take a sankalp of fasting with purity, offer panchamrit, fruits, and tulsi patra to the Lord.

One must also recite the Ekadashi vrat katha on this day, and chant Lord Vishnu aarti. For the fast, you can consume fruits and dairy products, and break the fast during the parana time. It is believed that on this day devotees should not pluck Tulsi leaves.