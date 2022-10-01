Pisces Horoscope Today, October 1, 2022: An uneventful day is foreseen

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) An uneventful or dull day is foreseen, which can lead to boredom. Keep your poise in confronting some difficulties; otherwise, it will only create some problems. Indulging in gossiping on the professional front would harm your interests. It, however, is an excellent day to take up a new investment plan that would help channel savings in the right direction. The presence of a romantic life partner will make the world a worthy place to live. You need to strengthen your stamina and boost your immune system with traditional or nutritional ways. You should consume immunity-boosting food and make a daily habit of doing yoga every day. It will keep you active and fit. Some of you may get possession of your newly-purchased house or land. Pisces natives will need to step up efforts to brighten results on the academic front. Understanding anger would immensely help in channelizing it in a positive direction.

Pisces Finance Today You are likely to come into big money, of which you have no clue now. Expenditure rises, but a rise in income takes care of your immediate bills. Some Pisces natives can also reconnect with trusted people from the past and discuss new business ideas.

Pisces Family Today You will have to try hard to encourage a family youngster or child to achieve their academic dreams. Even influential contacts may fail to sort out your personal problems today. Parental guidance in your decision would immensely help.

Pisces Career Today Undying passion for work puts you at the forefront, but your outlandish desires can pull you back. Time to be practical on the professional front to achieve your dreams. Piled-up work may take up much of your time, so avoid procrastination and pay attention to deadlines.

Pisces Health Today Pisces natives succeed in maintaining an inner calm and sense of peace. Health issues troubling some are likely to get resolved on their own. However, you will need to closely monitor your eating habits to build a healthy lifestyle.

Pisces Love Life Today An opportunity to be with a romantic partner in a scenic place is likely to be availed by some. You will also bump into someone that you haven’t met in a long time. Those in a committed bond may get the blessings of their elders to seal their bond with matrimony.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

