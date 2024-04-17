 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts a favourable time for students - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts a favourable time for students

By Dr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You are good to invest in realty business.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you will succeed in settling the professional targets today.

Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship. Show the willingness to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. You are good to invest in realty business.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Financially you are good and your health is also intact today.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Financially you are good and your health is also intact today.

Have proper communication in your love life and spend more time together. You will succeed in settling the professional targets today. Financially you are good and your health is also intact today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

 

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to make the relationship stronger. Avoid verbal arguments that may hurt your partner. Be realistic today in the relationship and ensure you take the initiative to resolve the troubles in your love life. Some lovers may require spending more time together to share emotions. Females may feel the interference of the partner’s family is beyond the limit. You should be expressive in love and must also be romantic in dealings. A dinner tonight is a good option to discuss the future.

 

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of your job. You may attend interviews today the chances of getting hired are higher. Play safe when it comes to office politics. Do not get into trouble and stay focused on the job. Some salespeople will travel today. There may be work pressure in the office but you will be able to overcome it and would succeed in accomplishing projects, winning accolades. Students looking for admission into foreign universities can expect positive results.

 

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity is the highlight of the day. The wealth will increase on multiple levels. However, you need to be extra cautious as expenditure would also add up. Do not overspend on luxury. The first part of the day is good to invest in real estate or to renovate the house. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary.

 

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major medical complication will impact the routine life. Have a proper diet plan and ensure you consume more veggies and fruits. Stick to a healthy routine packed with proper exercise and healthy habits. Seniors should not skip medicines and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day.

 

Gemini Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  •  Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  •  Symbol: Twins
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Silver
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Emerald

 

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts a favourable time for students
