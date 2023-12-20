Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts favourable outcomes soon

close_game
ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 20, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you explore the life

Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one. Minor financial troubles exist today and handle this crisis by controlling expenditures.

You are fortunate today in terms of love. Despite challenges, you will succeed in professional life. Financially you will be strong today. Ensure your health is intact.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

The day will be creative in terms of romance. Keep it free from arguments. Married females must avoid extra hookups and should also maintain a good rapport with the family members of the spouse. A vacation to a hill station can do wonders in your relationship. It is wise to wait for a day to propose as single Gemini natives may not get a positive response today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues may be there related to productivity. Handle the troubles with responsibility. Some professionals will see opportunities to prove their mettle. It is wise to be diplomatic at team meetings and speak only when asked. Your approach to the job needs to be highly positive. Business decisions must be made after detailed research and analysis. Bankers and accountants need to be careful in the second half of the day. New job offers will come in and those who are keen to quit the current one can put down the paper.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Stick to a tight financial plan as the returns from the investments may not be as good as expected. Some Gemini natives will be keen to go for large-scale investments but this is not a wise choice. Be careful while investing in the stock market and you should also stay away from large donations. However, businessmen will be in a good condition to handle finance. Funds will flow in from even foreign countries.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Some Gemini females who had medical issues will also recover from the ailments. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. You may also start attending a yoga session today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

