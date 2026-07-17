Healthy snacking gets a stylish makeover as home health bars become the latest wellness trend

The home health bar hit the spotlight when wellness entrepreneur and actor Mira Kapoor took to social media to show off her beautifully curated home setup. Lined with clear containers of premium nuts, functional snacks, and vibrant superfood powders, the post instantly garnered over 151k likes, 1,500 comments and 5.3 million views. While the immaculate aesthetic is reminiscent of Khloe Kardashian’s famously viral, colour-coordinated pantry, the philosophy here is entirely different: Mira’s setup is strictly focused on clean, nutrient-dense whole foods for her family and guests.

To help you replicate this luxury addition in your own home, clinical dietitians and nutritionists break down exactly how to design a space that balances wellness with high-end design.

Start with the right setup Building a functional wellness pantry requires a few non-negotiable structural elements, starting with clear, airtight glass containers. Every single item must be completely visible to eliminate the “search friction” of opening up multiple packets, while airtight seals keep premium seeds and nuts fresh. A labeling system ensures zero guesswork when selecting ingredients. Finally, include child-friendly, accessible cutlery by keeping small scoops, mixing spoons, and easily cleanable or sustainable serving ware right at the station so the family can seamlessly adopt the habit.

What to stock? “A healthy snack shelf makes it super easy to put together a balanced mini meal rather than just grabbing a packet of chips as a snack. The idea is to have a mix of complex carbohydrates for steady energy, protein to keep you full, and healthy fats that support heart and brain health. Instead of stocking only calorie-dense snacks, keep a variety of wholesome options that can be mixed and matched,” says Dt. Sneha, Clinical Dietitian, Maccure Hospital Pvt Ltd.

She also has a few recommendations on what to add, saying, “For complex carbs, include oats, unsweetened muesli, whole-grain crackers, roasted makhana, popcorn kernels, or whole-grain bread. For protein, keep roasted chana, unsalted nuts and seeds, natural peanut or almond butter. Healthy fats can come from nuts, seeds, nut butters, olives, and avocado when available. As for drinks, plain water should always be the first choice, but you can also stock coconut water, buttermilk, unsweetened green tea, herbal teas, and fresh lemon water. The goal is to have foods that nourish you without relying on ultra processed products. Lastly, the power and supplement station dedicates a shelf to daily family supplements alongside potent superfood powders, featuring vibrant greens like blue spirulina and green moringa powder.”