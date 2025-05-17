Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, predicts new responsibilities ahead

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your principles state you Keep the love affair simple and creative. Be productive at the workplace and take up new responsibilities that will also test your professional mettle. Gemini Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025: Minor medical issues may come up.(Freepik)

There will be incidents that will strengthen the bond with the lover. Ensure diligent performance at the workplace. Handle wealth carefully. Minor medical issues may come up.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Look for more options to spend time with the lover and the partner prefers that. Today, you both will be happy to discuss the future while some married male natives will fall in trouble over office romance. Have a productive day where you will be expressive in the relationship. Females who had a breakup in recent days will be successful in finding new love. The second part of the day is good for a romantic dinner and you may also be careful about the statements that you make while having disagreements.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will require you to work extra hours at the workplace. Your attitude will help in resolving minor issues related to performance while you should also be careful about office politics. A senior or co-worker may criticize your performance or belittle the achievement which may hurt your morale. Your managers or team leaders will expect you to come up with ‘out-of-the-box’ concepts. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see good results. Entrepreneurs handling automobiles, electronics, plastic products, and textiles will be successful in expanding the trade to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. But wealth will come in as the day progresses. You may invest in gold or realty which will bring in fortune in the future. Consider buying a car or bike in the second part of the day. Traders will see funds from even foreign locations, easing up the expansion plan. You can also expect to inherit a family property today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor health issues and those who have heart or chest-related issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Avoid junk food and ensure your diet is rich in proteins and nutrients. You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you. Viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues are common today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)