Life can feel overwhelming at times, and emotional stress often lingers long after a busy day is over. While there is no scientific evidence that crystals can cleanse your aura, many people use them as part of their spiritual and mindfulness practices to feel more connected to their inner selves. Whether you enjoy meditation, journaling, or simply creating a calming routine, these crystals are often chosen to encourage peace, clarity, and emotional balance.

7 crystals that can help cleanse your aura (Pinterest)

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"Our energy deserves the same care as our physical and emotional well-being. Crystals aren't a replacement for inner work; they can become powerful allies in an aura cleansing practice. Every crystal carries a unique energetic quality, and when we work with it consciously, it reminds us to slow down, release emotional heaviness, and reconnect with ourselves. Aura cleansing is about creating space for more peace, clarity, and positive energy in everyday life," shared Crystal Healer, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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Selenite

If you are beginning an aura cleansing practice, Selenite is one of the most popular crystals to start with. It is traditionally associated with purification, mental clarity, and energetic renewal.

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{{^usCountry}} You can move a Selenite wand around your body without touching your skin during your energy-cleansing routine. You can also place a Selenite tower in your meditation space or beside your bed to create a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Selenite tumble stones can be placed in different corners of your home, while a Selenite heart is easy to carry in your bag or keep near your bed. Black Tourmaline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can move a Selenite wand around your body without touching your skin during your energy-cleansing routine. You can also place a Selenite tower in your meditation space or beside your bed to create a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Selenite tumble stones can be placed in different corners of your home, while a Selenite heart is easy to carry in your bag or keep near your bed. Black Tourmaline {{/usCountry}}

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Feeling emotionally drained after work or spending time with others is something many people can relate to.

Black Tourmaline is often used for grounding and creating a sense of energetic stability. You can keep a tumble stone in your pocket throughout the day or place a raw piece near the entrance of your home as part of your spiritual practice.

Clear Quartz

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Often called the "Master Healer," Clear Quartz is one of the most versatile crystals used in crystal healing traditions.

Place a Clear Quartz point or tower on your desk or meditation altar as you set your intentions for the day. You can also carry a Clear Quartz tumble stone with you as a simple reminder to stay focused and clear-minded.

Amethyst

A calm mind can make any mindfulness practice feel more meaningful. Amethyst is commonly associated with relaxation, intuition, and emotional balance.

Keep an Amethyst cluster beside your bed or hold a tumble stone during meditation to create moments of stillness after a busy day.

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Smoky Quartz

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Sometimes your energy does not need more stimulation. It simply needs to let go of emotional heaviness.

Smoky Quartz is often chosen during periods of change because it symbolizes grounding and resilience. Hold a Smoky Quartz palm stone while practicing deep breathing or quiet reflection to help ease the transition from a stressful day to a more peaceful evening.

Labradorite

If you often find yourself affected by the emotions or moods of the people around you, Labradorite is believed to encourage stronger energetic boundaries and greater self-awareness.

You can wear a Labradorite pendant or carry a tumble stone throughout the day as a reminder to stay centred in your own energy rather than absorbing everyone else's emotions.

Black Obsidian

Aura cleansing is not only about letting go of unwanted energy. It is also about becoming aware of the emotions you continue to carry.

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Black Obsidian is often associated with introspection and self-awareness. Hold a palm stone while journaling or spending time in quiet reflection to help acknowledge your feelings instead of pushing them aside. You can also keep several tumble stones in places where you spend the most time, such as your bag, workspace, or bedside table.

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Disclaimer: Crystal healing and aura cleansing are spiritual wellness practices and are not scientifically proven methods for improving physical or mental health. They should be used as complementary practices and not as a substitute for professional medical or mental health care.

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