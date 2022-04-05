Diamonds, planetary movements and zodiac - what you ought to know

Benefits of diamond

According to gemology, gems should be selected carefully. People should not wear a gem on their own and should consult an astrologer to seek his advice. Gems have auspicious effects and at the same time they have a few inauspicious effects as well. Not all gems suit everyone. A person is advised to wear a gem on the basis of the planetary positions and horoscope.

One of the most favourite gems among women is diamond. These days, it has become a style quotient. It is one of the most precious gems. In astrology, the planet Venus has been described as the factor of material comforts and luxuries. For some people it proves to be a boon and for others it could be a bane. That's why not everyone is advised to wear this gem. Let us know who all should wear a diamond.

Benefits of wearing a diamond

As per astrology, a diamond is worn to strengthen the planet Venus and to lessen its inauspicious effects. If it suits a person then there is no dearth of happiness and amenities in life. At the same time, it also boosts self-confidence. It sweetens love relationships. It is said that diamonds are extremely auspicious for married life. According to astrologers, people associated with arts, media, film or fashion may wear diamonds. It is immensely auspicious for these people.

These zodiacs can wear diamonds (Who can wear diamonds?)

Wearing diamond is considered auspicious for the people belonging to Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn, Libra and Aquarius sun signs. At the same time, it is most beneficial for the people of Taurus and Libra zodiacs as the lord of both Libra and Taurus ascendants is Venus itself.

On the other hand, diamonds are not auspicious for the people belonging to Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces sun signs. Scorpios should avoid

If you want to wear a diamond even as a fashion, then too seek the advice of an astrologer before wearing it. A diamond can also be worn even if Saturn and Venus are exalted in the horoscope.

Method of wearing a diamond

A diamond is worn either in a silver or gold ring from 0.50 to 2 carats. Wear it after sunrise on a Friday of Shukla Paksha of any month. Before wearing the diamond, put it in water mixed with milk, Ganga water, Mishri (sugar candy) and honey. After that, show incense to the ring and chant the Beej Mantra of Shukra Dev 108 times. Then place this ring at the feet of Goddess Lakshmi and wear it after sometime.

According to astrology, a diamond starts showing its effect in 20 to 25 days. The diamond should be changed after 6-7 years and a new diamond should be worn.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based only on assumptions and information. It is important to mention here that we do not endorse any kind of belief or information. Before adopting any information or beliefs, consult the concerned expert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON