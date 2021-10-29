Gems can't be worn on any finger: Find out what goes where

According to Vedic astrology there is a significance of wearing a ring made of Navratna on a particular finger. You cannot wear any gem or ratna ring on any finger because it is predefined which ring has to be worn on which finger, if worn accordingly then only it gives the benefit.

Correct gemstones to be worn for every finger

For the Thumb

Many people believe that no ring should be worn on the thumb. But this is not the case; in fact the thumb is a finger that represents will power. It is advised to wear a ring on this finger to bring changes in life. One should wear ruby or garnet on the thumb.

For Index Finger

Index finger has its own power. This finger represents leadership, authority and power. In the olden days, the monarchs or kings used to wear a ring on this finger because this finger is often used to warn or to instruct. One should wear blue topaz, sapphire, opal and diamond on this finger. The reason is that right beneath this finger there is mount Venus. Besides this, in order to remove the ill-effects of Ketu, one should wear Lahsuniya (gemstone of Ketu) on this finger.

For Middle Finger

The middle finger reflects the personality of an individual. Balance in life can be struck by wearing a gem on this finger. It helps in distinguishing right from wrong. One should wear quartz, amethyst and coral on this finger. If someone is undergoing Shani Mahadasha, then onyx can be worn on the middle finger on a Saturday as it helps in pacifying the effect.

For Ring Finger

Ring finger of the left hand is directly connected to the heart and an engagement ring is often worn on this finger. This finger represents love, peace and optimism. One should wear gold, silver, diamond, jade, moonstone and ruby, which are the wonder stones of the sun.

For Little Finger

The smallest finger of the hand is called the little finger. This finger represents relationships. The gemstones that are worn on this finger are to make the marital and business relationship sweet. If the moon is in mahadasha, then pearls should be worn on the little finger while in mercury’s mahadasha, emerald should be worn on this finger.