Types of gemstones to make your money grow

5 miraculous gems to make your money grow

Everyone wishes Maa Lakshmi's blessing should continue in their household everyday and forever. However, despite working hard, many a time, it seems as if the outflow of money from the household does not stop. It appears as if the wealth is like a leaking bucket; it continues to drain away! There are many solutions to prevent this in Ratna Shastra. We are listing a few gems that have the power to prevent outflow of money and increase wealth and prosperity.

1. Golden Gem

According to Ratna Shastra, Golden Gem can be worn in case of unexplained and unnecessary financial loss. This gem is believed to have powers to reverse the outgo of wealth and can be worn to put a plug on the financial drain on the household.

2. Green Jade Stone

Jade stone is also considered best for wealth and prosperity. It can be worn by those who are planning to start a new business or wish to be wealthy. Jade Stone is believed to help a person to focus on his work and helps in business decision-making.

3. Tiger Gems

In Ratna Shastra, Tiger Ratna or Tiger Gems are considered as highly impactful gemstones that bring quick results. Perhaps it is for this reason that this gem is also called a "Tiger". Wearing the Tiger Ratna reverses the cycle of bad luck.

4. Makshik Gemstone

This is another stone that is considered lucky for wealth and prosperity. It is actually a mineral and is made of sulphur. Its texture is like a shiny glass and is believed to be a source of self confidence and esteem in the wearer.

5.Green Aventurine

This gemstone attracts wealth towards itself and is usually considered beneficial for those engaged in business or trading.

(Note- The publisher does not claim that adopting these gemstones will give the expected result. Before adopting any gemstone, readers may consult the expert of the concerned field.)